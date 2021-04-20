Arab arrested for slapping haredi man on Jerusalem train

Israeli Border Police officers and Jerusalem district police apprehended an Arab man suspected of slapping a haredi passenger on the Jerusalem light rail train recently in a much-publicized incident which took place last week.

Several young Arab men were involved in the incident, which was filmed by one of the suspects and then uploaded to the social media network TikTok.

Authorities identified the suspect as a 17-year-old resident of the eastern Jerusalem neigborhood of Shuafat, but said that the suspect had fled the city shortly after the incident, fleeing to the Palestinian Authority.

Nevertheless, Border Police were able to locate and apprehend the suspect at the Kalandia crossing point near Jerusalem.

This is the second suspect arrested in connection with the incident.

Last week, a 21-year-old Arab from the Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina was arrested by Israel Police.