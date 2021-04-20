Two violent incidents in Tel Aviv leave 1 dead, 3 wounded

On Tuesday morning, just after 9:00 a.m. United Hatzalah volunteers responded to an act of violence on Neve Sha'anan Street at the intersection of Bnei Brak Street in Tel Aviv. During the incident, one man was critically injured and another moderately injured. The man who was critically injured later died of his injuries.

Later in the morning, around 9:50 a.m. United Hatzalah volunteers were once again dispatched to another race of violence on Neve Sha'anan Street, this time near Salomon Street, where a person was seriously injured and another person lightly injured.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Avi Levy who was among the first responders and treated the injured at both scenes said: "Four people were injured this morning in two separate acts of violence that transpired just one block away from each other. One person died of his wounds and the others were transported for continued medical care to Ichilov hospital after they were treated at the scene for their injuries."