Israeli news channel ILTV signs agreement with Canadian multimedia corporation

ILTV News Channel, which broadcasts daily current affairs content about Israel around the world, has signed a two-year agreement with the Canadian multimedia corporation, ZoomerMedia Limited (ZML).

Founded in 2008 by Canadian Jewish media icon Moses Znaimer, the Toronto-based company operates five television channels, two radio stations (including the country’s only all-classical music station), three magazine titles (including Canada’s largest paid-circulation English-language magazine), 14 digital properties, and conferences and tradeshows.

Emmy Award-winning Israeli filmmaker Simcha Jacobovici has called ZoomerMedia’s flagship national television channel, VisionTV, “the world’s most proudly Jewish, Israel-supporting national television network in the world.”



The agreement gives ZML the exclusive Canadian broadcast rights for ILTV's ISRAEL DAILY, which it plays as part of a Monday-to-Friday alternative News Hour that it shares with CBN News on ZoomerMedia's Faith and Opinion channels JoyTV & FaithTV.



“Biased reporting and anti-Israel agendas are sadly prevalent in much of today’s mainstream media,” said Moses. “From the spinning of unfolding political events in order to portray Israel in a negative light, to the brazen misrepresentation of facts, too many media outlets, especially left-leaning ones, provide the fuel which shapes negative public opinion and contributes to the attempted delegitimization of the State of Israel.”

“ILTV is an important effort to redress this imbalance, and project a positive but realistic image of a dynamic, creative, forward-thinking and, indeed, peace-seeking society.”