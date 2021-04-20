History in the making: Work on a permanent neighborhood begins with 96 housing units

After more than 20 years, preparatory land work will be carried out in order to establish a permanent neighborhood in Ibei Hanachal, in southeastern Gush Etzion.

At the beginning of 1999, Ibei Nanachal was established with the support of the State with a nucleus of 10 pioneering Breslev hasidic families. Over the years many more young families joined, mostly from the established communities of western Gush Etzion. Today the community is home to around 50 families.

After years of planning and working with the appropriate planning authorities and the government, in August 2019, the community was registered in Taba through the Civil Administration, receiving Land Authority approval. In a few more months the first group of residents will start building their permanent homes.

At the beginning of last month, at a time when Israel's exit from coronavirus still wasn't a certainty, the Regional Council didn't wait, instead choosing to begin the first stages of land development of the area, towards the construction of 96 housing units. The new units will be built according to the design of the homeowners. Construction will take place in two stages – 61 units in the first stage, and 35 in the second stage.

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne'eman said: "At this wonderful time, we can say the 'Shechiyanu' blessing. We can now envision the tractors working in the field towards the construction of 96 units, which is a true Zionist endeavor to strengthen Judea and Samaria, here at the edge of the desert, as we expand our building and strengthen our presence in Gush Etzion."