MK Gideon Sa'ar's wink - and Finance Minister Yisrael Katz's response

Finance Minister Yisrael Katz, a senior member of the Likud party, responded to reports that MK Gideon Sa'ar, who heads New Hope, winked at him during the Knesset plenum, behind Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's back.

The reported wink occurred during the vote on the Knesset's Arrangements Committee. Knesset Channel cameras recorded the wink, and according to reports, Sa'ar aimed the wink in Katz's direction, and Katz moved uneasily.

"I have no idea who Gideon Sa'ar winked to and why," Katz said. "I did not have any connection to the process of the vote and I was surprised by the result of the vote, just like Prime Minister Netanyahu and the rest of the Likud party."

On Monday, the United Arab List (Ra'am) joined the Knesset plenum at the last minute to vote against the Likud's proposal for the Arrangements Committee. Their vote was decisive in handing the committee to Netanyahu's opponents.

MK Bezalel Smotrich, who chairs the Religious Zionism party, said: "Whoever pinned his hopes on terror supporters has eaten the disgusting fish, received blows, and been kicked out of the city."