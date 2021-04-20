1 injured in crash with IDF chief of staff's motorcade

A vehicle which is part of IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi's motorcade was involved in a traffic accident Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred as the motorcade departed from Kochavhi's home, when a vehicle from the motorcade collided with a civilian car.

The driver of the civilian vehicle was injured in the crash, and was treated at the scene before being evacuated to a local hospital. She is listed in light condition.

An IDF spokesperson said the incident is under investigation.

The chief of staff and his team aided the injured driver until MDA emergency first responders arrived at the scene to treat and evacuate her.