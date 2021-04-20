Former US Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93

Former US Vice President Walter Mondale has passed away at 93, The Associated Press reported Monday, citing his family.

Mondale served as Vice President under Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981.

Mondale’s rise in politics was halted twice by Ronald Reagan. The first time was in 1980, when the Reagan-Bush ticket stomped Jimmy Carter’s bid for re-election. The second was in 1984, when Reagan obliterated Mondale’s bid for the presidency.

In that election, Reagan won 49 of the 50 states, making this the second election in the 20th century in which a party won 49 states. Mondale won only his home state of Minnesota with a 0.18% margin, and the District of Columbia.

Mondale was also the first presidential candidate to select a woman, Geraldine Ferraro, to be his running mate.

Axios reported that Mondale spoke by phone on Sunday with Carter, President Joe Biden and former President Bill Clinton, as well as Vice President Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

While he and his family believed his death was imminent, he reportedly “perked up” after those calls.