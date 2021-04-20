Trump: Biden should reinstate my 'Muslim ban'

Former US President Donald Trump on Monday urged his successor, President Joe Biden, to reinstate the ban that Trump had placed on entry from several Muslim-majority countries when he took office in January of 2017.

"If Joe Biden wants to keep our Country safe from Radical Islamic Terrorism, he should reinstitute the foreign country Travel Ban and all of the vetting requirements on those seeking admission that go with it, along with the refugee restrictions I successfully put in place," Trump said in a statement.

"Terrorists operate all over the world and recruit online. To keep terrorism and extremism out of our Country, we need to have smart, commonsense rules in place so we don’t repeat the many immigration mistakes made by Europe—and the USA prior to 'Trump,'" he added.

Hours after he took office in January, Biden signed more than a dozen executive actions reversing some key Trump policies, including one repealing Trump's restrictions on travel from several Muslim-majority countries.

The travel ban had caused an uproar when it was originally imposed, but in December 2017, the US Supreme Court upheld a revised version of the original travel ban.

Last month, the State Department announced that most US visa applicants who were denied because of Trump’s travel ban, can seek new decisions or submit new applications.