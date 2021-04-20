British Jewish millionaire and philanthropist accused of dragging cop with his car

A UK millionaire philanthropist will be on trial next year over accusations he dragged a police office 25 meters along a two-lane highway with his car.

Sir Harry Djanogly, 76, a Holocaust survivor who became a successful textile manufacturer, art collector and philanthropist whose estimated net worth is said to be over $400 million, was stopped for speeding in his Jaguar XK by the police officer when the incident occurred.

British media had reported that Djanogly was driving on the Westway A40 in 2014 when he was stopped for going more than 70 mph in a 50 mph zone at 8 p.m.

Djanogly had said that when he was pulled over he was driving his wife, Lady Carol Ann Djanogly, to the hospital as she was suffering from chest pains.

The courtroom was told that he slowed down enough for the office to approach his car but then said, “I’m not stopping,” and took off.

The officer feared he would slip under the wheels so he held on to the car, which accelerated and drove 25 meters with the officer hanging on to the side. The office managed to grab the steering wheel with both hands. The car careened into oncoming traffic.

Djanogly was born in France to a Jewish family who fled Nazi Germany in 1936. He began his career as a socking and hosiery supplier in Nottingham, UK, where he later donated $1.4 million to the City Technology Centre.

In 2008, the British Museum opened Sir Harry and Lady Djanogly Gallery for Clocks and Watches. He also helped develop the Jewish Museum Project.

He is well known for his large art collection, which include the world’s biggest collection of LS Lowry works as well as paintings by Picasso and Monet.

Djanogly faces common assault and dangerous driving charges in court next February.