Mandelblit opposes removing Netanyahu from office

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit wrote to the Supreme Court Monday that he opposes the disqualification of Binyamin Netanyahu from serving as prime minister.

."The totality of the relevant circumstances that exist does not at this time establish a ground for a judicial determination that the Prime Minister is unable to fulfill his role," he wrote.

The attorney general's remarks came in the state's response to a petition seeking an order that Netanyahu be removed from office as prime minister.

"The indictment filed against the prime minister is extremely serious, and attributes to him offenses of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, which he allegedly committed while serving as prime minister of Israel. In addition, it is worth mentioning the existence of harsh statements by the prime minister against the law enforcement system, while imposing personal blame on various parties operating within its framework, which also has the effect of undermining public trust in the systems of law and justice, noting that such statements come from the most senior factor in the governmental hierarchy."