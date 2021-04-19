Rabbi Haim Druckman released from the hospital

Rabbi Haim Druckman, a leading Religious Zionist rabbi, was released from the hospital Monday, five days after he was hospitalized for heart failure.

Rabbi Druckman's family stated that "the medical examinations were normal and the doctors were satisfied with the rabbi's medical condition and released the rabbi to his home. The rabbi will continue to rest in the coming days at his home, with a gradual return to routine."

Rabbi Druckman, 88, the chairman of the Bnei Akiva Yeshivot and Ulpanot Center, was hospitalized on Wednesday last week due to heart failure. The rabbi's office said that after the initial treatment he received, he felt better.

In a short video clip, Rabbi Druckman said, "I thank all those who are praying for my recovery. There is great value in public prayers."

"Thank G-d I feel a lot better. I hope it will continue to improve, until I am fully able to go home. So thank you everyone very much, and with G-d's help we will continue in the service of G-d and his People Israel."