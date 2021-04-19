Support for Biden as divided as support was for Trump

A new poll demonstrates that President Joe Biden’s approval is just as divided along partisan lines as former President Donald Trump’s was during his four years in office.

Biden’s approval with voters sits at 54 percent approval and 41 percent disapproval, in a poll conducted Wednesday by the Monmouth University Polling Institute, reported Fox News.

The poll concludes that the deep partisan divisions are only getting worse.

When the poll looked at participants along party lines, rather than simply getting their thoughts on the current president, they found that 95 percent of Democrats approved of the job Biden was doing while only 11 percent of Republicans held similar views.

The 95 percent approval of Democrats is up four points since the institute’s March poll.

Independent voters are equally divided, with 47 percent approving and 43 percent disapproving of Biden’s tenure so far.

Monmouth University Polling Institute director Patrick Murray said in an interview with Fox News that a major reason for the increasing partisanship among registered Democrats and Republicans is that "we are seeing an increase in the number of people who call themselves independent. That means the remaining self-identified Democrats and Republicans are more likely to be highly partisan, and this is reflected in the huge gap in Biden's approval rating."