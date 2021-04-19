Min. Yoav Gallant: Over 200,000 students immune to coronavirus

Education Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud) on Monday announced that over 200,000 Israeli students are immune to COVID-19.

In a tweet, he wrote: "We have crossed threshold of 200,000 students immunized against or recovered from coronavirus - it's an impressive statistic and a record 72% of grades 11 and 12 in the State of Israel. By the rate of vaccination, we can assume that approximately 80% of students in these grades have received the first dose of the vaccine."

In his tweet, Gallant attached a graph showing the percentage of students who are exempt from quarantining if they come in contact with a confirmed coronavirus case. Under Israeli law, those exempt from quarantine have either a coronavirus recovery certificate, or are at least one week after their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

"I thank Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for this vaccine campaign, which has allowed the State of Israel to return to life and [allowed] students to return to learning in full classes in educational institutions. Our students in Israel have shown maturity and responsibility," he wrote in a second tweet.

"I call on those who have not yet received the vaccine to do so."