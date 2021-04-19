Prof. Nachman Ash: Israel negotiating for millions more vaccines

Coronavirus czar Professor Nachman Ash on Monday said that there has been "significant progress" in negotiations with both Pfizer and Moderna regarding the procurement of another 18 million vaccines.

The vaccines would be purchased, among other things, to ensure that Israelis are protected against new variants of coronavirus as well as the earlier strains.

"We are waiting for the FDA's approval," Prof. Ash told 103 FM Radio, when asked about the possibility that Israel would vaccinate children.

"We have begun negotiations. I estimate that I will support it. I estimate that the data is positive and shows that the vaccine is safe and effective for children, and it is therefore desirable to vaccinate them."

Last week, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech sought approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to expand the emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents aged 12 to 15. However, Israel has not yet met to discuss a new budget for the vaccines' purchase, and has not yet paid for 1.5 million vaccines it purchased from Pfizer.