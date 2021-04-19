Delivery man who refused to service French Jews deported back to his native Algeria

French immigration authorities deported a 19-year-old immigrant from Algeria who was jailed for refusing to deliver food to Jews after it was discovered he was living France illegally.

Dhia Edine D. was sentenced in January to four months in jail for declining to deliver food made by a kosher restaurant in Strasbourg while he was working there as a food courier for the Deliveroo delivery company.

Upon his arrest, following a complaint to police by the restaurant’s owner for discrimination, the courier was found to have been living illegally in France.

In announcing the deportation on Saturday, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin wrote on Twitter: “Anti-Semitic hatred has no place in France.”