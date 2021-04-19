Deri and Bennett meet

Shas chairman Minister Aryeh Deri and Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett met on Sunday and discussed the attempts to form a right-wing government and the various ways to bring about doing so.

Yamina said following the meeting that "the two agreed to stay in touch in the coming days with the goal of rescuing Israel from the political entanglement."

Meanwhile, Yesh Atid Party chairman Yair Lapid convened a press conference on Sunday evening in which he commented on the efforts to form a government together with Gideon Sa'ar and Naftali Bennett.

"I join my friend Naftali Bennett who said that Israel does not need a fifth election. We must have an Israeli unity government. Neither right nor left. No hatred and no anger. Millions of Israelis are tired of fighting and tired of the cult of personality. It is time for a change," said Lapid.

"Our goal is to establish a stable unity government, whose source of power is that we are all Zionists and patriots. It could happen in another three weeks," added the Yesh Atid chairman. "There is a tremendous willingness to put the disputes aside. A unity government must be formed."

Lapid continued, "I would be very surprised if the President does not impose on me the mandate to form a government, we have 45 recommenders. If there is a chance we can form a government it is because we believe one another. The leaders of the unity government will not deceive each other. We will be able to form the government within three weeks."