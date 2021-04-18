Trump advisor: GOP nomination still his if he decides to run

Trump only left office three months ago, yet the GOP contest to replace him is already heating up.

Former Trump associates such as former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have signalled their interest in 2024. Pompeo is going on a tear through many pivotal primary states and has also signed a Fox News contract. Former Vice President Mike Pence has launched a political advisory group (PAC), signed a book deal and has begun to schedule speeches in GOP strongholds. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Trump loyalist, has been out fundraising, including giving a key speech at a Republican fundraising retreat earlier in the month at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

When Trump left office, Republican leaders reportedly worried that he has taken such control of the party that it would be hard to find contenders to run for 2024, as Trump mused about a second shot at a second term.

However, while Trump is continuing to consider running, other republicans are also testing the waters, raising money, hiring staff and working to increase their name recognition.

According to the Associated Press, recent polls show that Trump still has a safe lead among GOP voters.

“You build the ark before it rains,” said Republican strategist Michael Steel in an interview with the Associated Press. “They’re going to do the things they need to do if he decides not to run.”

Trump, for his part, appears unconcerned at this early stage.

“It’s a free country. Folks can do what they want,” Trump adviser Jason Miller told the Associated Press. “If President Trump does decide to run in 2024, the nomination will be his if you’re paying any attention to public polling of Republican voters.”