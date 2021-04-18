Nazi recruitment stickers found at Omaha synagogue

Nazi recruitment propaganda stickers were found on light poles outside an Omaha, Nebraska synagogue on Friday.

Nate Shapiro, Temple Israel’s executive director, told KETV Omaha that as he was leaving the synagogue on Friday, something caught his attention.

"I just noticed something weird on the light poles and so I actually pulled back in and investigated and saw it was a Neo-Nazi recruiting propaganda poster," Shapiro said.

He removed both stickers from the poles.

"We know that there are people in the world who don't like us for whatever reason. It would be nice if we were more loved," Shapiro said.

Shapiro examined footage from a synagogue security camera and discovered a man walking his dog placing the four by six inch stickers on two light poles outside the synagogue.

“He took about a 10-minute walk around the building, but there’s no real property damage,” Shapiro told the Lincoln Journal Star. “What is sad is that one person can cause that kind of anxiety. We don’t think that this incident is reflective of the city we live in.”

Omaha police are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Shapiro told KETV he wants an opportunity to talk to the perpetrator.

"I want to give them a chance to remind them that we are human there's a lot we have in common and you don't have to be motivated by hatred," he said.

Temple Israel is a congregation of 642 families. The Jewish population of Omaha is approximately 6,000.