Half of Americans have been vaccinated against COVID

The US is set to reach the 50% marker for vaccinations of adults against the coronavirus Sunday, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control.

Nearly one-third of American adults are now full vaccinated against COVID, with nearly 50% of US adults having received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The US is expected to pass the 50% mark by the end of the day Sunday.

But the Biden administration and Dr. Anthony Fauci both called for more people to get the jab, with Fauci saying that the percentage of immune adults required to reach herd immunity is unknown, and could be as high as 85%.

Demand for COVID vaccines has declined across the country, falling after months of sustained high demand.

“It’s very concerning,” Kristy Fryman, a top health official for Ohio’s Mercer County, told CNN. “We don’t want to go backwards.”

Fryman said some residents, “especially among the younger population,” were holding off on getting the vaccine, “because they’re wanting to know the side effects down the road from it.”