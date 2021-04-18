Netanyahu: we will need more vaccines

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the state of COVID-19 in Israel today (Sunday) as he visited a high school in Har Homa.

During the visit, Netanyahu stated: "We are currently leading the world in the efforts to put COVID-19 behind us. The reopening of the school is a distinct sign of that". He stressed the importance of wearing masks while indoors with the recommendation of making use of them when conjuring.

He added that the country has yet to end its encounter with the Coronavirus as it very well may return. "The most important thing we need to in order to make it go away for good is to bring millions more of vaccines, as we will eventually need another dose. The effect of the vaccine expires after 6-9 month and can last up to a year. We will need more, I am working on acquiring them".