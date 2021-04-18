Trump ally Roger Stone sued by DOJ over millions in unpaid taxes

On Friday, the US. Department of Justice sued longtime Trump ally and Republican political operative Roger Stone over a claim of nearly $2 million in unpaid federal taxes.

In December, former President Donald Trump pardoned one-time campaign advisor Stone after he was sentenced to three years and four months in prison for lying to Congress and witness tampering.

The Department of Justice lawsuit, filed in a Fort Lauderdale, Florida federal court, states that Stone and his wife Nydia underpaid their federal income taxes by over $1.5 million from 2007 to 2011, while the 68-year old failed to pay over $400,000 of his income tax bill in 2018.

The lawsuit further alleges that Stone and his wife used a commercial entity to "shield their personal income from enforced collection and fund a lavish lifestyle despite owing nearly $2 million in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties,” reported NBC News.

According to Business Insider, Trump and Stone have been associates since the 1980s, “foster(ing) a close professional and political relationship" with Stone "characterized as Trump’s longest-serving adviser.”

In a statement on Friday, Stone said, “This is yet another example of the Democrats weaponizing the Justice Department in violation of the rule of law. I will fight these politically motivated charges and I will prevail again."

Stone added, "This case against me is motivated by blood lust and liberal hysteria over the fact that President Trump saw the clear corruption of my trial and had the strength and the courage to correct this injustice by issuing me a grant of clemency.”

Stone had been sentenced for lying to Congress and witness tampering to 40 months in federal prison in July 2020 when Trump commuted his sentence. Trump later pardoned him. The case revolved around Stone’s testimony on his contact with Wikileaks and information they held on Hillary Clinton.