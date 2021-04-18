Smotrich: Better to go with Bennett-Lapid than to form a right wing government with Ra'am

Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich raised yet another firm objection via Twitter to the formation of a right wing government using the support of the Arab Ra'am party. This came during an argument with journalist Shimon Riklin who has been vocal on compromising in order to form a right wing government.

Smotrich stated during the back-and-forth thread that he would rather a government formed with Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid and Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett than with Ra'am, even at the cost of a fifth election cycle.

Smotrich's objection stems from his objection to a Arab party presence he defines as 'terrorist supporters and emphasizers'. He also raises the concern and ramifications of Arabs in a government cabinet come a time of war.

Bennett has recently stated he intends to serve in a Netanyahu led government while New Hope chairman Gidon Sa'ar has been reluctant to budge either way.

People in Netanyahu's circle of stated his public appeal to Sa'ar was intended to place pressure on Smotrich and prove to him that there are no alternatives to relying on Ra'am. They also said that in the absence of defectors from the opposing camp, the prime minister is expected to further increase the pressure on Smotrich.