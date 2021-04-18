Jordan officials worried about Palestinian election results, fear of Hamas takeover

Kan News reported today (Sunday) that high-end Jordanian officials have expressed their concern regarding the upcoming Palestinian Authority elections and their aftermath.

The officials stated behind closed doors that they fear the rise of Hamas as well a general instability in Judea and Samaria following the elections.

Mahmoud Abbas was has been the Palestinian Authority chairman since 2005. He has served as chairman of the PLO since 2004, when he replaced Yasser Arafat. The elections are set to take place on May 22nd.