UAE leaders congratulate Syrian president on National Day

Yesterday (Saturday) marked Syria's 75th anniversary. The country has found itself in turmoil ever since a violent civil war broke out in 2011, leaving hundreds of thousands dead. According to Statista, 177 civilians were killed during the month of March with accusations mounting against the Assad regime.

According to the Emirates News Agency, President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable of congratulations to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on the national day of Syria, while many other designated figures of the UAE have sent similar congratulatory messages.

As of March 2021, approximately half a million Syrians have lost their lives during the ongoing civil war.