Bill regulating 'young communities' to be resubmitted to Knesset

The law regulating young communities in Judea and Samaria will be resubmitted to the Knesset this morning, Sunday, the newspaper, Israel Hayom reported

The bill, re-signed by 44 MKs, is intended to regulate the status of communities which, designated for regulation by the government, meanwhile do not receive municipal services.

The bill, which was first introduced in the 23rd Knesset by the Land of Israel lobby led by Bezalel Smotrich and Haim Katz and passed a preliminary reading just before the Knesset disbanded, will be submitted by MK Orit Struck (Religious Zionism).

The bill effectively allocates a period of two years for the completion of the regulation procedures of all the young communities and stipulates that during the regulation period, residents will be able to receive services that include electricity, water, internet, and municipal services from the local councils. They will also be able to receive assistance from the various government ministries in infrastructure and the construction of educational and public buildings, and the Minister of Finance will be allowed to serve as a guarantor for apartment-buyers interested in taking out a mortgage - something that has not been possible for more than 25,000 residents of the area.

MK Struck said that “the bill is receiving a very broad consensus and therefore it will be advanced in a short time, regardless of the identity of the government or even its very existence. There is no longer any justification for continuing to drag our feet on the issue. We must make sure that by next winter, the residents will enjoy a minimum standard of living, and we will act accordingly. "

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman responded: “The ‘fabric of life’ law, whose purpose is to regulate (authorize) young communities in Judea and Samaria, some of which are already considered older communities, is extremely important, and will provide basic living conditions for tens of thousands of residents in Judea and Samaria. As we mark 73 years of independence it is time for equality amongst all citizens. We trust that all the right-wing factions and the government will support this law, and will authorize these communities quickly.”