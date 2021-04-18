This morning: Return to full classes, no masks outside

All students in all classes across the country will return this morning, Sunday, to full schooling.

Students will study six days a week, with no limit to the number of students or teachers teaching in each group. Students will also be exempt from masks in open areas, sports classes and while eating.

In middle and high schools, principals will still be able to integrate distance learning, for up to one-fifth of the hours, alongside a combination of individual study and groups in schools.

Meanwhile, starting today, the guideline to wear masks outside will be abolished. It should be noted that in a closed area, the guideline to wear a mask will still apply. The Director General of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Hezi Levy, has finally signed the order.