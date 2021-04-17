Watch: Queen Elizabeth II bids final farewell to Prince Philip

The British royal family on Saturday bid a final farewell to Prince Philip, the family patriarch and Queen Elizabeth II's husband of 73 years.

In a scaled-back funeral which lasted less than one hour and which was preceded by a national minute of silence, Prince Philip was interred in a royal vault on the grounds of Windsor Castle. His coffin was draped with his personal flag, and his sword, naval cap, a flower wreath, and a letter from the Queen, were placed atop the coffin.

At the time of his death, the Prince was just a few months shy of his 100th birthday.

Walking behind the coffin were Prince Harry, Prince William, their father Prince Charles, and Princess Anne. Peter Phillips, a cousin of Princes Harry and William, walked between the brothers.

Reverend David Conner, dean of Windsor, conducted the funeral, which had been planned by Prince Philips himself.

"We are here today in St. George's Chapel to commit into the hands of God the soul of his servant, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the reverend said. "We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our queen, by his service to the nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith. Our lives have been enriched through the challenges that he has set us, the encouragement that he has given us, his kindness, humor and humanity."

Queen Elizabeth II, herself nearly 95 years old, sat apart from the other 30 people at the funeral, maintaining the country's social distancing requirements.

Hundreds gathered outside Windsor Castle, despite officials requesting that crowds not gather.