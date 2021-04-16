Report: Netanyahu to make Sa'ar attractive offer

The Likud is planning to offer New Hope Party chairman Gideon Sa'ar an attractive package in exchange for him joining a right-wing government led by Benjamin Netanyahu, Channel 12 News reported on Friday.

According to the report, Sa'ar will be offered the role of Deputy Prime Minister, the role of the Speaker of the Knesset will be offered to his party member Ze'ev Elkin, and he will also be offered many other ministerial portfolios.

Until now, Netanyahu did not want to make such a generous offer to people who had left the Likud for fear that other Likud members would follow in Sa'ar's footsteps and leave the party, only to then extort Netanyahu. However, it appears that he now has no choice but to go down this path.

Earlier on Friday, Netanyahu called on Sa'ar to join a right-wing government.

"I call from here to Gideon Sa'ar: The Likud is your home. You were raised in this home. You will be welcomed here with open arms! This is not the time to form a leftist government. Come join us, and together we will form a stable right-wing government in order to ensure, together, our future in our land," said Netanyahu.

"We all believe in this, and we will do it together - and next Independence Day, we will celebrate with a stable right-wing government!" he added.

Interior Minister and Shas chairman Aryeh Deri earlier this week made a similar call to Sa'ar.

"Gideon Sa'ar is a precious man with many abilities. The Prime Minister made many mistakes with him. Sa'ar did not get what he deserved according to his political status. I turn to Gideon through the radio and say to him: It is true that they made mistakes with you, it is true that you did not get what you deserve according to your status, but let's form a right-wing government, there are roles for everyone. Your voters do not want a left-wing government," said Deri.

