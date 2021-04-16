Report: Anti-Netanyahu bloc to seek government-forming mandate for Bennett

Sources in the bloc which opposes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Channel 13 News on Friday that if Netanyahu fails in the task of forming a government, they will call on President Reuven Rivlin to transfer the mandate to Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett, and not return it to the Knesset, as he said he would do.

Should Rivlin return the mandate to the Knesset, any candidate who wishes to form a government would have to gather the signatures of 61 MKs in order to be given the opportunity to do so.

In such a scenario, noted Channel 13 News, the chances of obtaining 61 signatures for a candidate on behalf of the anti-Netanyahu bloc will be almost nil, because it would require active cooperation both from parties the right as well as from at least one of the Arab factions.

Earlier on Friday, Netanyahu called on New Hope chairman Gideon Sa'ar to join a right-wing government.

"I call from here to Gideon Sa'ar: The Likud is your home. You were raised in this home. You will be welcomed here with open arms! This is not the time to form a leftist government. Come join us, and together we will form a stable right-wing government in order to ensure, together, our future in our land," said Netanyahu.

"We all believe in this, and we will do it together - and next Independence Day, we will celebrate with a stable right-wing government!" he added.

Interior Minister and Shas chairman Aryeh Deri earlier this week made a similar call to Sa'ar.

"Gideon Sa'ar is a precious man with many abilities. The Prime Minister made many mistakes with him. Sa'ar did not get what he deserved according to his political status. I turn to Gideon through the radio and say to him: It is true that they made mistakes with you, it is true that you did not get what you deserve according to your status, but let's form a right-wing government, there are roles for everyone. Your voters do not want a left-wing government," said Deri.

