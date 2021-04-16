Israel's foreign minister joins international forum: A new path of regional cooperation

Today, the Regional Strategic Foreign Ministers' Forum opens for the first time with the participation of Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and the Foreign Ministers of Cyprus, Greece, United Arab Emirates in the city of Paphos in Cyprus

At the meeting, which was held at the invitation of the Cypriot Foreign Minister, the Foreign Ministers discussed the possibilities for promoting regional projects in the fields of energy, tourism, the fight against COVID-19, the possibility of opening safe travel routes between the countries, and dealing with emergencies.

In addition, the Foreign Ministers discussed regional issues and the common interests of the countries in the face of the challenges to regional stability.

Foreign Minister Ashkenazi told the forum that "Today's meeting is a first real step to expand the positive impact of the Abraham Accords to our partners in the eastern hemisphere, Cyprus and Greece. From the very first steps of the Accords, we talked about prosperity and stability for the entire Middle East, benefits that we are bringing today today to the eastern Mediterranean. Today we are embarking on a new path of regional cooperation with the aim of turning our vision of cooperation into a reality that will improve the lives of our citizens."