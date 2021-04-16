Rabbi Druckman: 'I feel a lot better, thank you everyone'

Rabbi Haim Druckman, a leading Religious Zionist rabbi hospitalized Wednesday for heart failure, thanked the public for their prayers and support.

A statement from Rabbi Druckman's office stated that Rabbi Druckman felt better following initial treatment.

In a short video clip, Rabbi Druckman said, "I thank all those who are praying for my recovery. There is great value in public prayers."

"Thank G-d I feel a lot better. I hope it will continue to improve, until I am fully able to go home. So thank you everyone very much, and with G-d's help we will continue in the service of G-d and his People Israel."

Rabbi Druckman's family has requested that the pubic pray for the recovery of Rabbi Haim Meir, the son of Milka, among all the other ill of Israel.

Watch the Hebrew video here: