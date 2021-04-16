A group of Israeli Arabs participated on Thursday in processions and events in abandoned Palestinian Arab villages to mark the 73rd anniversary of what Palestinian Arabs describe as the "Nakba", or the “catastrophe” of the establishment of the State of Israel.

The Arab-Israeli website panet.co.il reported that participants waved Palestine Liberation Organization flags and sang the Palestinian national anthem.

According to the report, the gathering in Hittin took place near a mosque at the request of the local residents.

Activities at the scene also included waving posters calling for the return of “Palestinian refugees”, dancing, singing, stories by veterans about being run out of the village, activities for children and showing old pictures of the village as part of an activity entitled "Their Independence Day is our Nakba Day".