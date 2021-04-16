Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday wished Israel a happy Independence Day.

“Today we join Israelis, Jewish communities, and others in Canada and around the world to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the establishment of the State of Israel,” he said in a statement.

“For over 70 years, Canada and Israel have been close friends, steadfast allies, and partners in many international organizations. Our personal ties and common values unite us, including our commitment to freedom, democracy, and the rule of law,” added Trudeau.

“Canada is proud to stand with Israel. We will continue to oppose efforts to isolate Israel internationally and to condemn BDS and any movement that attacks our Israeli friends, Jewish Canadians, and the values we share. On this important day, Canada reiterates its commitment to lasting peace for all people in the Middle East.”

“We also reaffirm our promise to fight antisemitism and hate wherever and whenever they occur, including through our support for the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism, which we adopted as part of our Anti-Racism Strategy.”

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish everyone celebrating this historic day a Yom Ha’atzmaut Sameach,” concluded Trudeau.

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marc Garneau, also congratulated Israel.

“Today, Jewish Canadians, our Israeli friends and people around the world are celebrating the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the state of Israel. Canada is proud to be a close ally and steadfast partner with Israel,” he tweeted.

“To everyone celebrating, I wish you a Yom Ha’atzmaut Sameach!” added Garneau.