'After 73 years, the US-Israel bond remains unbreakable'

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday wished Israel a happy Independence Day.

“After 73 years, the US-Israel bond remains strong and unbreakable. We look forward to building on our friendship and partnership in the years to come. Yom Ha’atzmaut Sameach!” she tweeted.

On Wednesday, Israel’s Ambassador to the United States and United Nations, Gilad Erdan, highlighted the strong bonds between Israel and the United States in a virtual event celebrating Israel’s Independence Day.

The event featured greetings from Secretary of State Antony Blinken and from bipartisan leadership of the United States Senate, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“While we may occasionally have different views on specific policies, the United States and Israel stand united on our guiding principles,” said Ambassador Erdan about the shared values between Israel and the United States.

“We believe in true democracy. We embrace the human spirit and value human lives. We cherish and preach tolerance, understanding and accepting the other. We hold dear the basic principle of human rights and personal freedoms. The principle of freedom and democracy. The principle of combating hate and defending human rights. And the principle of standing strong in the face of terror and threats. These shared principles guarantee that our nations will endure and that our friendship will flourish,” he added.