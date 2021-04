The sacred segue from Israel Memorial Day to Israel Independence Day - from solemn remembrance to joyful celebration, as the great redemption adventure continues to unfold.

The Torah readings of Tazria-Metzora teach us that purity is a matter of attaching ourselves to life and to HaShem, the Source of life, and distancing ourselves from death, including the deadly malady of lashon hara - evil, negative, hurtful speech.