Arabs riot in eastern Jerusalem

Hundreds of Arabs rioted on Thursday evening near the Damascus Gate and Herod’s Gate in eastern Jerusalem, throwing rocks and glass bottles at police forces.

Police arrested a minor on suspicion of throwing rocks. He was taken for questioning.

A policeman was hit in the head and required medical attention after being attacked with rocks.

The officers were forced to use riot dispersal means to disperse the violent disturbance.

Al Amal, a medical services organization, treated 11 Arabs who suffered injuries in the incident and evacuated them to Al Makassed Hospital in eastern Jerusalem.