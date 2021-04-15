MK: Serious, deadly breach of trust of kashrut-keeping public

MK Moshe Arbel (Shas) turned to Rabbi Rafi Yochai, director of the kashrut fraud department of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel, following the shocking incident at a meat restaurant in Rosh Pina in which a young woman died after suffering an allergic reaction to milk.

"On the eve of Independence Day, Wednesday, April 14, 22-year-old Osher Deri visited the Rahamim Simcha & Sons restaurant in Rosh Pina, a kosher meat restaurant, to celebrate Independence Day. At the end of the meal, it is suspected, a dessert containing dairy whipped cream was served to the table. Osher, who was allergic to milk, managed to get to Ziv Hospital in Safed before collapsing and dying," Arbel wrote

"The serious incident is still under police investigation, as part of which five employees were detained for questioning on suspicion of negligence and released under house arrest, and the restaurant is currently closed. Despite this, this event must be investigated with the tools at the Chief Rabbinate's disposal. It is not possible for a meat restaurant with a kosher certificate to serve dairy desserts. This is a serious breach of the trust of the kashrut-keeping public which, as we have seen, can also lead to loss of life. It can be assumed that dairy desserts were served to dozens of visitors to the restaurant before the case was discovered following the tragic death of Osher Deri," he wrote.

"It must be examined whether the inspectors and those in charge of the restaurant on behalf of the kashrut system acted as expected of them and in accordance with the procedures in the period prior to the incident, and the restaurant must have its kashrut certificate removed soon so as not to mislead and endanger others.



"I would like to see updates on the decision to remove kashrut certification from the restaurant and on the investigation of the case and the conduct of the restaurant's kashrut inspectors in recent months."