Free Kvittel - Final Chance For the Yahrtzeit

During these turbulent times we hope you are feeling well and in good health. As a token of our deep appreciation towards our Yad L’Achim supporters, we have arranged for a free special tefillah in Kerestir on Thursday for the Yahrtzeit of the tzaddik, Reb Shayele of Kerestir zt”l, to daven for all our supporters. You can submit your names (no donation required) by CLICKING HERE - Thank you once again for your past and future kindness in helping us rescue trapped Jewish women and children.

Messengers of Yad L'Achim will be in Kerestir to daven and place a kvittel for all names submitted.

TEFILLOS CAN BE FOR HEALTH, SHIDDUCHIM, PARNASSAH, CHILDREN & ALL PERSONAL REQUESTS

WATCH R' Meilech Biderman shlit"a tell a powerful story about R' Shayele zt"l - CLICK HERE TO WATCH

Reb Shayele zt”l was well known for his deep level of caring for every Yid and thousands would seek his counsel and blessing in his lifetime. There are many, many stories of people who were helped in their time of need through Tefillah at his resting place; we hope you will be among them. Names can be submitted for free, always. If you wish, you can take this opportunity to help women & children who need rescuing (especially during these turbulent times) by helping Yad L'Achim in their work of Pidyon Shvuyim - thank you.

