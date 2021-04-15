Live: Israel Prize Award Ceremony 2021

The Israel Award Ceremony for the year 2021 was held tonight (Thursday) at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem.

The event wass attended by President Reuven Rivlin, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Education Minister Yoav Galant, Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin, Supreme Court President Esther Hayut and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon.

Eight Israeli men and women were chosen to receive the prestigious award that the state gives to groundbreaking personalities in their field who have made a significant contribution to Israeli society and to the entire world.

This year's Israel Prize winners are:

1. Literature and Hebrew Poetry: Nurit Zarchi

2 Life Sciences: Prof. Eli Keshet

3. Cinema: Michal Bat-Adam

4. Hebrew and general literature: Prof. Nitza Ben-Dov

5. Social Work Research and Criminology: Prof. Ariela Lebenstein

6. Far Eastern studies: Prof. Ben-Ami Shillony

7. Biblical Studies: Prof. Yair Zakovitz

8. Lifetime Achievement: Dr. Joseph Ciechanover