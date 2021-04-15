Cartridge of bullets found outside Bnei Brak school

A gun magazine filled with automatic rifle rounds was found near a day school in Bnei Brak Thursday, Behadrei Haredim reported..

The bullets were found by residents walking by. Several protective vests were also found just a few feet away.

The 'Shomrim' neighborhood watch organization was informed of the discovery and dispatched volunteers to the scene while also calling the police. A police forensics team gathered the evidence and transferred them to the local police station.

The Shomrim organization said: "A short time ago, a report was received at the organization's hotline about a cartridge with bullets found near a trash can in the area of ​​Amram Gaon Street in the city. Volunteers who arrived at the scene called the police and collected security photos from the area."