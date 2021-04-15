Watch: Pro-Israel convoy celebrates Independence Day in Miami
Pro-Israel activists organize Yom Atzmaut convoy through Miami to show support for the Jewish state on its 73rd Independence Day.
Tags: Yom Ha'atzmaut Miami
Miami
iStock
