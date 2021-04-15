Canadian MP goes on virtual parliament meeting completely naked

A Canadian lawmaker was spotted in the nude during a virtual meeting of the Canadian House of Commons.

Liberal MP William Amos, who represents Quebec’s Pontiac district in Parliament, was seen naked by fellow MPs during a virtual House of Commons meeting Wednesday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Canadian Parliament has held video conferences in place of in-person sessions.

A screen-shot from the virtual meeting which was obtained by The Canadian Press showed Amos standing naked during the meeting, behind his desk and in between the Canadian and Quebec flags, hiding his privates with a cell phone.

Amos said the incident was an “error” and an “honest mistake” that would not be repeated.

“This was an unfortunate error,” Amos said in a written statement. “My video was accidentally turned on as I was changing into my work clothes after going for a jog. I sincerely apologize to my colleagues in the House of Commons for this unintentional distraction. Obviously, it was an honest mistake and it won’t happen again.”