Rouhani: We're not looking for a nuclear bomb

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday said in a speech broadcast on Iranian TV: “If we want, we can enrich uranium to a level of 90%, but we are not looking for a nuclear bomb.”

“If the sides return to honoring the nuclear deal, our level of enrichment will not exceed 3.67%,” he added in the statements cited by Israel Hayom

Rouhani had said on Wednesday that its move to enrich uranium up to 60% was in response to the sabotage at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility.

Iran also said it would activate 1,000 advanced centrifuge machines at the site following the sabotage, which it blamed on Israel.

“Of course, the security and intelligence officials must give the final reports, but apparently it is the crime of the Zionists, and if the Zionists act against our nation, we will answer it,” Rouhani said in a televised cabinet meeting, according to Reuters.

“Our response to their malice is replacing the damaged centrifuges with more advanced ones and ramping up the enrichment to 60% at the Natanz facility.”