Watch: Denmark medicines agency head faints during briefing on halt of AstraZeneca vaccine

The head of the Denmark medicines agency, Tanja Erichsen, fainted during a press conference on Denmark's decision to stop using AstraZeneca vaccine, BBC reported.

On Wednesday, Denmark announced that it would halt usage of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine due to its possible link to a rare form of blood clots, becoming the first country to do so.

The move will push back the country's vaccine schedule from July 25 to early August, reported Reuters. That timeline may also be in doubt as it was crafted with the assumption that Denmark will throw into the mix the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which has been hit with similar concerns of blood clots occurring.

The Danish Health Agency, in a press conference, said that an investigation into the AstraZeneca vaccine found that blood clots posed "real and serious side effects."

"We have therefore chosen to continue the vaccination program for all target groups without this vaccine," the agency stated.