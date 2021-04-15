Courtesy: Fox News
Kayleigh McEnany: Far-left organizations defending Minnesota riots after black man shot
Former White House spokeswoman quotes Martin Luther King Jr., who condemned social riots, calling them 'self-defeating.'
Riots
iStock
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaKayleigh McEnany: Far-left organizations defending Minnesota riots after black man shot
Kayleigh McEnany: Far-left organizations defending Minnesota riots after black man shot
Former White House spokeswoman quotes Martin Luther King Jr., who condemned social riots, calling them 'self-defeating.'
Riots
iStock
Courtesy: Fox News
top