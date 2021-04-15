Blue and White displayed around the world

Tributes on the occasion of Israel's 73rd Independence Day were held in various places around the world as a result of cooperation between Israeli diplomats and local authorities.

Blue-and-white light displays and Israeli flags were seen on the Sao Paulo Industrial Chamber building; on the four bridges of Vilnius in Lithuania; on the central fountain in Zagreb, Croatia; on the city hall of Vaughan in Canada; on the Vancouver City Hall in Canada; on the Red Rock Hotel in Florida USA; on the Las Vegas City Hall; on the Beverly Hills City Hall; on the Coit Tower building of San Francisco; on the Manitoba Provincial Parliament building in the city of Winnipeg; and on other sites and government buildings around the world.





