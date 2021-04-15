What's the connection between Yom Ha'Atzmaut and Yom HaZikaron?

Rabbi Zalman Baruch Melamed was asked on the yeshiva.com website why these two special days are connected - After all, aren't they contradictory in nature?

He answered that the establishment of the state is dependent on the people who sacrificed their lives so that future generations would have the privilege to live in the land of Israel. By linking these two days, we express our recognition that it is thanks to them that the state was born and continues to exist.

Rabbi Ari Shvat was asked about the purpose of Yom Haatzmaut celebrations. "Isn't cutting short a day of mourning to make room for nationwide celebrations replete with hallel services a bit too much for what seems to be only a very minor festival?" he was asked.

Rabbi Shvat provided a comprehensive reply, delving into the importance of this special day in our national history. The return of the nation of Israel to its ancestral land and the building of a state is a big sanctification of God's Name, especially coming on the footsteps of the Holocaust. Since its establishment, the State of Israel has been a source of refuge for millions of Jews haunted in the diaspora. With the ingathering of exiles, the Jewish people have been presented an opportunity to fulfil numerous commandments we couldn't maintain in the diaspora. For Rabbi Shvat's complete answer, click here.

One of the yeshiva.com readers asked if one should say Hallel on Yom Ha'Atzmaut and whether one could have their hair cut despite being in the midst of the counting of the Omer?

Rabbi Roi Margalit replied that there are different customs regarding the reciting of Hallel. As to having your hair cut, Rabbi Margalit said that the Cheif Rabbinate of Israel introduced this day as one of gratitude for the huge step towards the final redemption, but that there are several opinions on the matter. The mostly accepted opinion is that hair cuts and shaving are allowed on Yom Ha'Atzmaut.

Happy holiday!

