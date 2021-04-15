Netivot: Man shot dead in residential building

A man of approximately 50 years of age was shot Wednesday evening in a residential building in the southern city of Netivot.

Magen David Adom (MDA) staff arriving at the scene were forced to declare his death.

MDA paramedic Omer Biton said: "They led us to the wounded person, who was lying in the residential building's stairwell with penetrative wounds in his body."

"We conducted medical examinations, but he had no signs of life and we had no choice other than to declare his death at the scene."

Initial investigations show that the woman of the house called the police because two individuals disguised as police officers entered her home, shot her husband, and escaped the scene.