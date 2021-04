Watch and listen: Songs of praise and thanks for Israel's Independence Day Celebrating Israel's 73rd Independence Day, the Merkaz Harav Yeshiva holds festive prayers, singing and dancing. Watch. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Hodaya Keleman /TPS Dancing at the Merkaz Harav Yeshiva



