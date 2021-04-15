Syria rejects report finding it used chemical weapons in 2018

Syria on Wednesday rejected a global watchdog's report that found it had used chemical weapons on a rebel-held town in 2018, dismissing the charge as "fabricated", AFP reports.

Earlier this week, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said that an investigation found that the Syrian air force used the chemical weapon chlorine in an attack on Saraqib on February 4, 2018.

Syria's foreign ministry on Wednesday condemned the report "in the strongest terms".

It said Damascus "categorically denies its use of poison gas in the town of Saraqib or any other Syrian town or village".

The report by "the so-called 'identification and investigation team' on the alleged incident in Saraqib... contains unfounded and fabricated conclusions", it said.

The Syrian regime repeatedly denies having any connection to chemical weapons attacks in Syria.

The OPCW has several times released reports finding that chemical weapons were used on civilians in Syria. However, it did not explicitly say those attacks were carried out by the Assad regime until a report released in April of 2020.

In March of 2019, a report issued by a fact-finding mission from the watchdog that found “reasonable grounds” that chlorine was used in a deadly attack on the eastern Damascus suburb of Douma in 2017.

Assad later claimed that the OPCW faked and falsified the report “just because the Americans wanted them to do so.”